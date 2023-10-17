South Suburban Chicago Man Charged With Hate Crime Killing, Draws National Attention Over Mid-East Tensions

(Plainfield, IL) The identity of a young boy killed in an alleged hate crime has been released. Will County State’s Attorney James Glaskow and the Will County Coroner’s Office released the name while announcing multiple charges against a 71-year-old Plainfield man. Joseph Czuba is accused of stabbing 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi and his mother Hanan Shaheen multiple times on Saturday. Alfayoumi died, while Shaheen was hospitalized with serious injuries. Prosecutors claim Czuba committed the acts because of the recent tensions in the Middle East. He’s charged with murder, attempted murder, a hate crime and more.

The killing of a young boy in the Plainfield area is drawing national attention. The alleged hate crime over the weekend that left 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi dead and his mother Hanan Shaheen seriously hurt, was allegedly sparked by Middle East tensions between Israel, Palestine and the Hamas terrorist group. President Joe Biden and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker have issued statements on the matter. And the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a hate crimes investigation. 71-year-old Joseph Czuba is facing multiple charges, including murder, and has been denied pre-trial release.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-17-23)