Small Protest Held Over “Police Brutality” Claims in Kenosha

(Kenosha, WI) A protest rally was held Wednesday, alleging police brutality after an arrest in Kenosha last month. The incident took place back on July 20th when a man was wrongly taken into custody in connection with a hit and run. Though he fit the description of the person police were looking for, he was not, in fact, the suspect. Video from the arrest went viral, and groups including Leaders of Kenosha, said it showed the “overly aggressive” and “confrontational” nature of police. Kenosha authorities say the video has sparked an internal investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-10-23)