Small Central Illinois Earthquake Felt in Chicago Suburbs, Southeast Wisconsin

(Standard, IL) A small earthquake rattled the central portion of Illinois, but people, and equipment picked up the shaking in 3 other states. The U.S Geological Survey said the 3.6 magnitude quake took place just after 4:30 on Wednesday morning and was centered around the town of Standard, just south of Peru, Illinois. The tremor was felt in several areas by residents including the Chicago suburbs, but it also registered on seismographs in southern Wisconsin, western Indiana and eastern Iowa. There were no reports of damages, or injuries.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-16-23)