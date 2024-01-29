“Slender Man” Stabbing Suspect Asks For Release

(Waukesha, WI) (AP) One of the two Wisconsin women accused of stabbing a classmate in 2014 to please internet horror character Slender Man is asking a judge again to release her from a mental institution. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that 21-year-old Morgan Geyser petitioned a Waukesha County judge on Jan. 16 for conditional release. Geyser and Anissa Weier were sixth graders when they stabbed classmate Payton Leutner nearly to death after a sleepover. The girls told investigators they attacked Leutner to please Slender Man and become his servants. Geyser petitioned for early release in 2022 but withdrew the request. Weier was released from a psychiatric facility in 2021.

Associated Press