Six Flags Great America Announces New Attraction for 2024

(Gurnee, IL) Six Flags Great America has announced a new ride, which is expected to be up and running next year. The new “Sky Striker” ride was announced by the Gurnee theme park on Wednesday. Dubbed the “tallest pendulum thrill ride” in the entire Midwest, the new attraction is expected to swing riders 172 feet into the air and reach a top speed of 75 miles per hour. Guests will also spin, experience swings of 130 degrees and nearly go upside-down at times, with the feeling of free-fall at times. A tentative opening date for the “Sky Striker” is set for Spring of 2024. More can be found through the official Six Flags Press Release (Click here)

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-30-23)