Shooting in Waukegan Leaves One Dead, Investigation Ongoing

(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police are continuing their investigation into a weekend homicide. Officials say they were called to the area of McAlister Avenue and May Street on Sunday evening for shots fired. When they arrived they found a 21-year-old male that had reportedly been shot in the head. Despite life saving efforts, the male was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. No other injuries were reported in the shooting, and at this point no arrests nor motives have been announced.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-20-23)