Shooting and Arrest in Separate Kenosha Gunfire Incidents Early Sunday

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A shooting and a separate arrest for gunfire incidents occurred in Kenosha, with both cases under investigation.

Early Sunday morning, a man was shot and later treated and released from the hospital, while another man was taken into custody in a separate incident.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. on 14th Avenue, where multiple gunshots were heard, striking a home and a car.

Police found shell casings from different weapons, indicating a targeted attack.

An hour earlier, officers responded to a fight and subsequent gunfire on 11th Avenue, resulting in one arrest.