Sheriff’s Deputy Helps Citizen Rescue Injured Hawk

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy and a citizen are being praised for rescuing an injured hawk.

It happened on Tuesday when the deputy spotted a motorist attempting to catch the injured hawk.

The hawk had injured itself by flying into the man’s vehicle. Deputy Korin Bourdo assisted the motorist with gathering the bird in and securing it.

The hawk was brought to the Public Safety Building and from there it was taken to a wildlife hospital.

It will be released back into the wild once it has healed.