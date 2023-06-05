Sheriff’s Deputies Rescue Man Attempting “Suicide By Cop”

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a person in crisis early Sunday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page the person was attempting to commit suicide by cop.

When deputies arrived they feared the person was armed.

Deputies worked to establish a rapport with the person which worked after some time.

There was a peaceful resolution and the person was able to get the help they needed.

No injuries were reported.