Severe Staffing Issues Sends Lake County Jail Inmates to Neighboring County Jail

(Waukegan, IL) Lake and McHenry County have come to an agreement over the housing of Lake County Jail inmates. Sheriff’s officials say due to severe staffing issues, the McHenry County government has agreed to temporarily house up to 150 Lake County Jail inmates in their facility. Currently, the Lake County Sheriff’s Corrections Division is said to have just about 40% of its normal staffing levels. The agreement between the two facilities is set for one year, but could be extended to two. Officials say offsetting factors will lead to little or no additional costs to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-4-24)