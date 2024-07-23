Seven Apply for Vacant 5th District Kenosha County Board Seat; Interviews Set Before August 6 Meeting

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Seven residents have applied for the vacant 5th District Kenosha County Board seat, with interviews to be held before the August 6 County Board meeting.

The deadline for applications was Monday, July 22, and the appointed individual will serve until the 2025 spring nonpartisan election.

The seven applicants, in alphabetical order, are: David Arrington, James Kendall, Patrick Melman, William Merritt, Jason Ottum, Julia Robinson and Tamara Weber.

This seat became vacant with the recent resignation of former Supervisor Brian Thomas.