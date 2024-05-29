School Board Introduces Policy to Define Staff-Student Interaction Boundaries

Source: YouTube

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The School Board introduced a new policy to clearly define the expected interactions and boundaries between staff and students.

Modeled after guidelines from the Department of Public Instruction and the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, this policy aims to address grooming and inappropriate behaviors, complementing Wisconsin Act 200.

Kenosha Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Jeffery Weiss that the policy would define what behaviors qualify as grooming.

The policy will undergo further review by a committee at a special meeting before a final decision is made.

The Board emphasized the importance of detailed reporting procedures, mandatory reporting responsibilities for staff, and allowing parental input on communication preferences.