Saturday Car vs. Semi Crash in Zion Leaves One Dead

(Zion, IL) A weekend crash in Zion left one person dead. Officials say the incident took place on Saturday morning in the southbound lanes of Green Bay Road when a vehicle rammed into a semi from behind near 9th Street. The driver of the vehicle, only identified as a man in his 50’s, was extricated from the vehicle, but pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was unhurt. The crash remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-27-23)