Road Rage Shooting Leaves One Hurt Near Libertyville

(Libertyville, IL) A shooting in the Libertyville area left one person hurt. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say a 32-year-old Cicero man was shot in leg in what appeared to be a “road rage” related incident near Route 137 and 21. The victim was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, the offending vehicle fled the scene. At this point Sheriff’s officials do not have a vehicle or physical description to go with the suspect. An investigation is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-14-23)