Retired Illinois Judge Recommends Donald Trump Be Kicked of Illinois Primary Ballot

(Springfield, IL) (AP) A retired judge has recommended to an Illinois election board that former President Donald Trump’s name should be removed from the Illinois primary ballot, but he says the decision should ultimately be left to the courts. The Illinois State Board of Elections is expected to meet later today (Tuesday) to vote on the recommendation from Clark Erickson. Erickson says that Trump took part in the Jan. 6, 2021 incident at the U.S. Capitol and the evidence proves he engaged in insurrection. The Illinois effort to keep Trump off the March ballot is similar to those filed in several other states.

Associated Press