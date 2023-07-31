Report: One Dead; One Rescued After Saturday Night Water Incident

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A 58 year old man is dead after drowning in Lake Michigan Saturday evening.

Reports say that man was in the water off Simmons Island Beach with his 28 year old son when they both became distressed in the water.

A passing jet skier rescued the 28 year old but could not find the older man.

The older man was pulled from the lake about 15 minutes later.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.