Report: Microsoft Closes Deal For Land For Data Center

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Microsoft has apparently closed the deal for part of the Foxconn property in Mt Pleasant.

TMJ 4 reports that the 50 million dollar purchase was made official by Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave.

The 315 acres will be used by the software giant to build a one billion dollar data center.

It will be located next to Foxconn’s Science and Technology Park.

There are no incentives attached to the deal.

It’s thought that the deal will bring job totals in the hundreds but a more specific estimate has not been made.

Groundbreaking on the project is expected within the next year.