Redistricting Battle Continues Between Wisconsin Governor, Legislature, Supreme Court

(Madison, WI) (AP) Gov. Tony Evers has promised to veto a redistricting proposal that the Republican-controlled Assembly passed and that largely mirror maps he proposed, but with changes that would reduce the number of GOP incumbents who would have to face one another in November. Evers’ veto will leave it to the Wisconsin Supreme Court to install the state’s new maps. The liberal-controlled state Supreme Court last month tossed the current Republican-drawn maps as unconstitutional. The court said it would draw new maps unless the Legislature and Evers agreed to ones first. The political stakes are huge for both sides in the presidential battleground state, where Republicans have had a firm grip on the Legislature since 2011.

Associated Press