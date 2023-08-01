Recent HS Graduate ID’ed as Victim in Grayslake Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash

(Grayslake, IL) A person killed after a two vehicle accident in Grayslake has been identified. Police say the incident took place late Saturday morning when two vehicles collided near Washington Street and Atkinson Road. The force of the collision sent one of the vehicles careening into a pedestrian, who was hospitalized and later pronounced dead. Coroner’s officials identified the deceased as 18-year-old Victoria Piela, from Grayslake. An obituary says she was a graduate of the Grayslake Central High School. The crash remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-1-23)