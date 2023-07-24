Racine Police Say Man Dead After Saturday Night Shooting

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A 31 year old man is dead after a verbal altercation led to a shooting.

It happened in Racine Saturday night at approximately 10 PM.

Racine Police say that a 31 year old man was found lying in the roadway at the 1500 block of Winslow Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The wounds had already become fatal.

No suspect is in custody.

Police are seeking the help of anyone who may have been a witness in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact investigators.