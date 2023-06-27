Racine Authorities Seek Suspect in Potential Weapons Violation

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Racine County authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying two men in connection with a possible weapons violation.

Their search started Friday afternoon when Racine County deputies were called to Quarry Lake Park on reports of a person there with a rifle.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw two men in their 20’s on a wooded path with one carrying a rifle.

No suspects were arrested.

Then on Sunday morning similar complaints came in again saying that two men were in the park with airsoft or BB guns.

One looked like a pistol and the other was an AR style rifle.

One witness posted a picture on social media of a man pointing what appears to be a pistol toward something in the river.

The accompanying post alleged the two were shooting and killing ducks.

Anyone with any information on the case should contact authorities.