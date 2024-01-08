Prosecutors Release More Information on Round Lake Beach Woman’s Drug Arrest

(Woodstock, IL) More information has been released about a Round Lake Beach woman that was charged after a juvenile’s death last week in McHenry County. Cara Ullrich refused to attend her first court hearing, but that didn’t stop prosecutors from detailing the charges against her. Ullrich is accused of bringing drugs into a Richmond Township home last week that contained fentanyl, and those drugs were said to be accessible to two young teens in the home. One died after what was called a “medical emergency” last week Wednesday. The victim was said to be the 45-year-old suspect’s son. No other information was released before Ullrich was ordered held on pre-trial detention

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-8-24)