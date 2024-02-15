Problematic Turn Lane Could Soon Reopen in Somers

(Somers, WI) The Village of Somers is considering reopening the left turn lane at Green Bay Road and 35th Street. The lane was closed last year after several crashes between cars turning into the Walmart Shopping center crossing the southbound lanes of the highway. However recent data from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows that the road’s design is not to blame for the crashes-but rather speeding and other factors. Still members of the board expressed concerns that reopening the turn lane would put motorists in jeopardy. The proposal was tabled until WISDot can present their case for reopening the lane at a future meeting.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-15-24)