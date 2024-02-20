Primary Election Day in Wisconsin, Kenosha Mayoral Primary at the Forefront

(Kenosha, WI) Today is Primary Election Day in Wisconsin with a number of local races on the ballot depending on where you live. In Kenosha the nine candidates for mayor will be pared down to just two with other smaller primaries around the area. The primary will set the field for the April 2nd Spring General Election which is also Wisconsin’s Presidential Primary. Polls will be open between 7 AM and 8 PM. You can find election results tonight at WLIP dot com.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-20-24)