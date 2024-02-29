Popular Somers Supper Club to Get New Owners

(Somers, WI) A popular Kenosha area supper club is getting new owners today. The Village of Somers approved the sale of HobNob Supper Club to Khiyyam Fazal-whose family owns other restaurants in the area. The sale was to be made official at the end of the month. The new owner promised the village board that no changes would be made to the iconic club right on the shores of Lake Michigan. The HobNob has been a staple in Kenosha since 1954.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (2-29-24)