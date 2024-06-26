Police Say Fatal Shooting Was In Self-Defense

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—The investigation into the shooting death of a 24-year-old continues.

Police say a burglary occurred earlier in the day Friday-hours before the fatal shooting.

It happened in an apartment in the 1500 block of 30th Avenue.

Police were called at 4:25 a.m. after the shooting occurred.

The deceased man-identified as Izerion Cooper-and his alleged accomplice 20 year old Dieonte Lee allegedly stole a firearm during the burglary.

Later, Cooper returned to the residence, resulting in a struggle with the tenant-during which Cooper was armed.

The tenant, acting in self-defense, shot and killed Cooper.

Police say that under Wisconsin law no homicide charges will be filed.

Lee has been arrested and charged with burglary and theft of a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are seeking additional information.