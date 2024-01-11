Police Investigating After 20-Year-Old is Shot and Killed in Zion

(Zion, IL) More information has been released about a Zion homicide. Police say they responded to the 42-hundred block of Barberry Lane on Wednesday night, and found a 20-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. The victim, identified by Lake County Coroner’s officials as Willie Wright Jr., of North Chicago…was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital. Initial reports said a suspect had fled in a dark colored Jeep, but police did not confirm that, and said on Thursday that they were still looking into multiple leads. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is assisting in the investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (1-11-24)