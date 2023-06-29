Police Investigate Shots Fired Near Illinois-Wisconsin Border

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch are trying to find out who opened fire outside of a subdivision this week, and why. Officials say they were contacted about shots fired just before midnight Tuesday from residents of the Trevor Creek subdivision. Police spent Wednesday morning on scene, discovering 16 shell casings believed to be from a rifle. There were no reports of any damages or injuries from the shooting. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact Antioch Police.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-29-23)