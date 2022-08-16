Police Investigate Reported Shooting Early Tuesday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight Tuesday.

Scanner reports indicated that it happened around 2 AM in the 6500 block of 18th Avenue.

As the call for the shooting came in, officers also became involved in a high speed chase with a suspect vehicle.

Reports say that the chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour as the suspect vehicle fled north on Sheridan Road and then on 22nd Avenue into Racine

The vehicle was reportedly located on West Lawn Avenue near 21st Street in Racine but no one was inside.

A gun and shell casings were reportedly discovered inside.

There’s no official word on the severity of any injuries or about any suspects.

We’ll have more information on the incident as they become available.