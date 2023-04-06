Police Arrest One of “Kenosha’s Most Wanted”

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police say they have apprehended one of Kenosha’s Most Wanted.

41 year old Jose DeAnda faces multiple felonies here and has a warrant for his arrest by U.S. Marshalls in Virginia.

He was arrested in the 300 block of 87th Place Monday night while allegedly trying to gain entry to an apartment.

He had been trying to escape officers during a pursuit.

A Pleasant Prairie Police officer reportedly took note of the suspect because he was driving suspiciously.

DeAnda parked the vehicle and entered a bar only to leave a few minutes later.

The officer initiated a traffic stop after observing the suspect speeding.

DeAnda allegedly sped away in a chase that reached in excess of 80 miles per hour.

Officers terminated the chase when the suspect reportedly blew through a red light at 85th Street and 22nd Avenue.

They found the suspect again when a woman alerted police about a man trying to get into her apartment building.

DeAnda was arrested.

Police say the suspect was found with large amounts of marijuana and and cocaine wrapped in multiple individual bags, as well as numerous fake IDs and five phones.

He’s been wanted for the past five years.