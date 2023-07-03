Pleasant Prairie Seeks Proposals For RecPlex Fitness Space

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Village of Pleasant Prairie Recreation Department announced a Request for Proposal-which seeks qualified businesses or service groups interested in collaborating and operating out of the available fitness center space in Pleasant Prairie RecPlex.

The village says the multi-year license agreements present an excellent opportunity for local companies to showcase their service offerings, gain exposure, and connect with a broad audience of fitness enthusiasts.

Proposals must be submitted no later than Friday, July 14.

More info here