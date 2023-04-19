Pleasant Prairie Police to Partner With LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin
abril 19, 2023 6:01AM CDT
Pete Serzant, WLIP News
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police say that they are partnering with the LGBT Center of SE (southeast) Wisconsin.
In a statement yesterday the department says that partnership will help them learn how to better serve the community.
Pleasant Prairie Police will provide unique training for the staff.
Officers will be provided with safe zone training for command staff.
The LGBT Center of southeast Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that according to its Facebook page is…”part of the most important civil rights struggle of our lives.”