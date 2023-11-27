Pleasant Prairie Police Looking for Man Wanted on Several Warrants

(Pleasant Prairie, WI) Police in Pleasant Prairie are looking for a man wanted on numerous outstanding warrants. Officials say they recently conducted a traffic stop on Mark Anthony Petrick, but he was able to flee before being taken into custody. Petrick is wanted on several felony charges including kidnapping, intimidation of a victim and bail jumping. Details on what led to those charges have not yet been released. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Petrick is encouraged to contact Pleasant Prairie Police or the Kenosha Area Crimestoppers.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-27-23)