Pleasant Prairie Police Investigate Attempted Home Invasion

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police are investigating an attempted home robbery Tuesday.

It happened in the 8700 block of 83rd Place when a neighbor alerted police to two masked men attempting to pry into the back of a residence.

The resident was also said to have confronted the men before they got inside the residence.

The suspects apparently fled in a blue Nissan four door sedan with dark tinted windows.

The incident remains under investigation.