Pleasant Prairie Police Investigate Attempted Home Invasion
abril 19, 2023 6:04AM CDT
Pete Serzant, WLIP News
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police are investigating an attempted home robbery Tuesday.
It happened in the 8700 block of 83rd Place when a neighbor alerted police to two masked men attempting to pry into the back of a residence.
The resident was also said to have confronted the men before they got inside the residence.
The suspects apparently fled in a blue Nissan four door sedan with dark tinted windows.
The incident remains under investigation.