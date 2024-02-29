Pleasant Prairie Investigate Early Morning Retail Break-In

Pleasant Prairie, WI (WLIP)–Pleasant Prairie Police are investigating an early Thursday break-in at the J.C. Penny store in the village.

Police say that thieves smashed in the glass doors and made off with some “low level” jewelry before fleeing.

Police say that whoever smashed the glass left blood behind which will aid in identifying them.

Pleasant Prairie Officers were assisted on the scene by Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies.