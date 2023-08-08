Pleasant Prairie Fire Destroys Home, Cause of Fire Being Investigated

(Pleasant Prairie, WI) A large house fire in Pleasant Prairie brought a large response to the area. A Facebook post says the blaze broke out on Monday morning around 9 o’clock in the 67-hundred block of 110th Street. Multiple departments from Wisconsin and Illinois descended on the scene to fight the flames. No one was home when the fire started, and there were no injuries to firefighters. A monetary estimate was not released, but the structure was said to suffer heavy damage, including a roof collapse. A GoFundMe for the family that lived in the home has been established, you can get that link by clicking here.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-8-23)