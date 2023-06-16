Person Injured in Thursday Fire

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman was injured in a fire Thursday.

It happened around 3 PM in an apartment complex near 88th Street and 41st Avenue.

Scanner reports indicated that the woman suffered life threatening injuries after escaping through a window.

She was taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

It’s believed the fire started due to food left unattended on the stove.

A damage estimate was not available.