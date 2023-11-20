Person Charged For Allegedly Filing False Robbery Claim

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is recommending charges against a suspect who they say falsely claimed was robbed and injured in Fox River Park.

The suspect called authorities at 11:20 AM and lasted for more than two hours before the alleged victim confessed to making it all up.

The person told investigators that they made up the story due to “personal issues” after being interviewed at length.

During that interview the person’s story changed and didn’t match the person’s injury.

KSD says they take such reports and allegations seriously and will ask for charges to be filed.