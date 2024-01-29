Person Arrested After High Speed Hit and Run Crash

(Kenosha, WI) One person was arrested after a hit-and-run crash that resulted in one of the involved vehicles catching fire. It happened around 2 AM yesterday near Washington Road and 28th Avenue. The crash happened when a driver going around one hundred miles per hour crashed into the back of another east-bound vehicle which then burst into flames. The striking driver fled the scene but was later identified by police. Officers made the arrest after finding the suspect at home later in the morning. No major injuries were reported although the driver of the second vehicle was treated for neck injuries. Charges are said to be pending against the suspect in the crash.

Peter Serzant, WLIP News (1-29-24)