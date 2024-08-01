Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Collision in Somers

Somers, WI (WLIP)–A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian early Thursday morning. It happened in the 8200 block of Highway E in Somers.

The accident occurred around 1:43 AM when a motorist reported hitting a person lying in the road; the victim was found trapped under the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver cooperated with the investigation, and the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting with the case.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department offers condolences and notes that the Crisis Line is available for support.