Paddock Lake Man Arrested For Multiple Warrants, Standoff

(Paddock Lake, WI) A Paddock Lake man is facing a slew of charges, after a standoff with police earlier this week. Officials say the 3-hour situation started around midnight Tuesday, and ended around 3AM with the arrest of Kenneth Coss. Coss was wanted on charges out of Racine and Waukesha Counties, and was said to have four out of county warrants. The charges range from weapons counts to domestic abuse, to bail jumping. The 28-year-old was being held in the Kenosha County Jail, but records show he was transferred to another agency on Wednesday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (8-10-23)