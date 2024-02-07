OSHA Starts Investigating After Fatal Solar Panel Installer Fall in Gurnee

(Gurnee, IL) A man who died after falling from a Gurnee roof last week has been identified. The man was said to be installing solar panels at a two-story home in the 2-thousand block of Liberty Lane last Friday afternoon, when he fell from the roof. Despite life saving measures, the man was later pronounced dead at a Libertyville hospital. Lake County Coroner’s Officials identified the deceased on Tuesday as 28-year-old Braulio Lozano of Chicago. Lozano’s death is under investigation by Gurnee Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (2-7-24)