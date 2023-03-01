Openings Statements in Anderson Murder Trial Hit Snag; Prosecutors Seek Mistrial

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The opening statements in the trial of Zachariah Anderson, the man accused of killing his former girlfriend’s new love interest, hit a snag.

Prosecutors objected to an accusation during the defense’s opening statement in which the attorney drew conclusions that someone other than the defendant could have killed Rosalio Gutiérrez.

Kenosha County District Michael Gravely made a motion for a mistrial saying that prosecutors legally need to be informed before the trial begins if someone else is going to be accused as part of the case.

Judge Bruce Schroeder says that a mistrial isn’t the only option.

He will consider the prosecutor’s motion for a mistrial at a hearing Wednesday afternoon.