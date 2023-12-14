One Person Injured in SUV vs Cement Truck Crash

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A driver was lucky to escape with non-life threatening injuries after a Kenosha County crash Wednesday in Kenosha County.

It happened around 3:15 PM at Highways 50 and P in the town of Wheatland.

Scanner reports indicated that a vehicle driven by a woman crashed into the back of a cement truck.

The driver had to be rescued from the mangled SUV and was flown to the hospital by Flight For Life for treatment.

While the crash remains under investigation speed does not appear to be a factor.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic was diverted from the area for several hours into yesterday evening as investigators worked on the crash site.