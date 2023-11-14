One Person Injured in Early Sunday Crash

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–One person was injured in a two vehicle crash that took place over the weekend.

It happened Sunday around 3 AM in the 18-hundred block of I-94 and involved a bus vs car.

The car’s driver was flown by flight for life with life threatening injuries.

Their condition was not updated.

Somers fire officials say they treated 13 people who were on the bus.

However none of those required hospitalization.

The crash remains under investigation.

No one was hurt Saturday when a pickup truck left the road and struck a garage.

It happened in the 1-thousand block of 22nd Ave around 5 PM. Somers fire officials say the building was left with structural damage.

The truck’s driver was checked out by EMS officials on the scene but refused transport to the hospital.