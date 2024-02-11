One Person Dead After Shooting Saturday Evening

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–A 20 year old man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds Saturday evening.

It happened in the 900 block of 42nd Street in Kenosha around 6 PM.

Kenosha Police say there were called for reports of a person with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police secured the area and say that they believe this was a targeted shooting.

They also said there is no further immediate threat to the community.

Investigators revealed no other word on motive or any suspects in the case.

The shooting remains under investigation.