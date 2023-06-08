One Person Arrested After Wednesday Night Crash

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating a multi vehicle crash that happened last night.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of 22nd Avenue around 7:20 PM.

While the details of the crash are unknown, scanner reports indicated that one person was taken to the hospital following the crash.

Police arrested one person at the scene and are looking into allegations that road rage was involved.

Three young children were said to be in one of the vehicles at the time of the crash but did not sustain any injuries.