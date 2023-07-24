No Charges Filed in Police Involved Shooting in Racine County

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)--No charges will be filed in a fatal police involved shooting that happened in Mt Pleasant.

Timothy Burgess was shot and killed after he allegedly fired shots at officers following a police chase.

Police had been called to Burgess’ home that night on a domestic violence call.

Burgess fled the home when police arrived and eventually ran on foot into a tall grassy tree lined area.

In police body video of the incident officers can clearly be heard giving Burgess commands to surrender before shots rang out.

After Burgess discharged his weapon eight officers fired on Burgess who was struck and succumbed to his injuries.

Following an investigation by the DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation, Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson declined to file charges.