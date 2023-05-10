TUDN 1220 TUDN 1220AM Logo

“Next Generation” of Kenosha Downtown Redevelopment Revealed

mayo 10, 2023 6:02PM CDT
Credit: Cobalt Smith, submitted by City of Kenosha

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha City Plan Commission will hold a special meeting at 5 PM Thursday afternoon to consider the long-awaited Downtown Redevelopment proposal-plan which includes tearing down and replacing the current municipal building.

The plan covers nine blocks of downtown Kenosha-bordered by Sheridan Road to the west, 52nd Street to the north, 56th Street to the south, and Lake Michigan to the east.

Credit: Cobalt Smith Submitted by City of Kenosha

The plan is developed by Cobalt Smith.

It calls for several mid-rise buildings with a total of over 1,000 living units.

There will be a larger “tower” building and condos on the easternmost block that complements Harbor Park.

The plan also calls for a central park and laneway to connect the residences to public areas such as a market hall, food kiosk, and retailers as well as a hotel on the west side of the development.

The development will use current TID funds with construction starting in late fall of this year.

Credit: Cobalt Smith; submitted by City of Kenosha
Credit: Cobalt Smith, submitted by City of Kenosha

 

