New Legislative Maps Inching Closer in Wisconsin, GOP Vows to Fight On

(Madison, WI) (AP) Democrats are inching closer to overturning Republican-drawn legislative maps that the GOP have used to grow their majorities and advance their agenda over the past 13 years. Wisconsin is a purple state where Republicans have held a firm grip on control of the Legislature even as Democrats have notched significant statewide wins in recent years. But the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court is nearing the release of new maps that will reduce Republican power. Republicans are vowing to take their fight to the U.S. Supreme Court after the state’s highest court tossed the current maps as unconstitutional.

